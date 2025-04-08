Precious Metal Catalysts Market To Surpass US$22.5 Billion By 2030 Fueled By Emission Control And Sustainable Innovation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$15.84 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.54 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing number of refineries producing clean fuel
5.1.1.2. Growing demand for the high-performance transportation fuel
5.1.1.3. Rise in industrial applications utilizing precious metal catalysts for chemical reactions
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High production and extraction costs of precious metal catalysts
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rising interest in fuel cells and hydrogen economy amplifying the market potential for precious catalysts
5.1.3.2. Technological advancements in refining and petrochemical processes improving catalyst efficiency and yield
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Emergence of nano-particle catalysts
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Product Form : Proliferation of granules and powder forms of catalysts in pharmaceuticals and chemical syntheses due to their rapid catalytic reactions
5.2.2. Application : Growing adoption of emission control catalysts in vehicles to reduce vehicular pollutants
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by Material Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Gold
6.3. Platinum Group Metals
6.3.1. Iridium
6.3.2. Palladium
6.3.3. Platinum
6.3.4. Rhodium
6.3.5. Ruthenium
6.4. Silver
7. Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by Product Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Granules
7.3. Pellets
7.3.1. Macro Pellets
7.3.2. Micro Pellets
7.4. Powder
7.5. Sponge
8. Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Automotive Catalysts
8.2.1. Emission Control Catalysts
8.2.1.1. Diesel Catalysts
8.2.1.2. Gasoline Catalysts
8.2.2. Hydrogenation Catalysts
8.3. Chemical Synthesis
8.3.1. Chemical Intermediate Catalysts
8.3.2. Refining Catalysts
8.4. Petrochemical
8.4.1. Catalytic Reforming
8.4.2. Oil & Gas Processing Catalysts
9. Precious Metal Catalysts Market, by End-User Industry
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Automotive
9.2.1. Aftermarket
9.2.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)
9.3. Chemical Manufacturing
9.3.1. Bulk Chemicals
9.3.2. Specialty Chemicals
9.4. Environmental & Energy
9.4.1. Air Purification
9.4.2. Renewable Energy
9.5. Oil & Gas
10. Americas Precious Metal Catalysts Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Precious Metal Catalysts Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Precious Metal Catalysts Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Ravindra Heraeus expands its influence in India's pharmaceutical and chemical sectors with acquisition of Arora Matthey's Vizag catalyst site
13.3.2. Umicore launches Nexyclus, a fully recycled precious metal
13.3.3. BASF expands recycling capabilities and sustainability offerings with Arc Metal AB acquisition in EMEA
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
