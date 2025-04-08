ICBF Shares Eid Joy With Fishermen At Corniche

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF), under the aegis of the Embassy of India in Qatar, celebrated Eid Al Fitr by sharing joy with the fishermen community at Doha Corniche.

On the first day of Eid, nearly 100 fishermen gathered for the event, where they were welcomed with sweets and refreshments, a gesture aimed at bringing festive cheer to those who often spend their lives at sea.

ICBF General Secretary Deepak Shetty, in his welcome address, highlighted the organisation's ongoing commitment to celebrating Eid with members of the workforce who have limited opportunities for such gatherings. Vice-President Rasheed Ahamed in his presidential speech, extended Eid greetings to the fishermen, acknowledging their resilience and contributions to society. He emphasised the importance of such initiatives in fostering a sense of belonging and joy among them.

The event was coordinated by Shankar Goud, Head of Labour and Fishermen Affairs at ICBF, with dedicated support from Managing Committee members Amarvir Singh, Mini Siby, and Manibharathi. Secretary Jaffer Thayyil delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all involved in making the event a success.

This annual initiative reflects ICBF's unwavering commitment to supporting and uplifting different sections of the community.

By bringing people together on such auspicious occasions, ICBF continues to reinforce its mission of compassion, solidarity, and service.