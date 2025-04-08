403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK detects rare Mpox case in northeast England
(MENAFN) British health officials reported on Monday the discovery of a human case of Clade Ib mpox in northeast England. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) disclosed that the patient, diagnosed in March, had not traveled recently to areas affected by the disease and had no known links to previously confirmed mpox cases in the UK.
The UKHSA confirmed that all individuals who had contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored, with no additional cases reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection. Historically, all mpox cases in the UK have been linked to travel to endemic regions or contact with infected individuals.
Additionally, the UKHSA noted that after a review last month, the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens has opted to no longer classify Clade Ia and Ib mpox as high consequence infectious diseases.
"However, the decision should not be interpreted as Clade I mpox no longer being of any public health consequence," the agency remarked.
The World Health Organization maintains its designation of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern. Typical symptoms associated with the disease feature a skin rash or lesions filled with pus that can persist for two to four weeks, in addition to fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
The UKHSA confirmed that all individuals who had contact with the patient have been identified and are being monitored, with no additional cases reported. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection. Historically, all mpox cases in the UK have been linked to travel to endemic regions or contact with infected individuals.
Additionally, the UKHSA noted that after a review last month, the Advisory Committee on Dangerous Pathogens has opted to no longer classify Clade Ia and Ib mpox as high consequence infectious diseases.
"However, the decision should not be interpreted as Clade I mpox no longer being of any public health consequence," the agency remarked.
The World Health Organization maintains its designation of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern. Typical symptoms associated with the disease feature a skin rash or lesions filled with pus that can persist for two to four weeks, in addition to fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment