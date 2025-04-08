Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market 2025-2030 - Portability And AI Are Powering The Next Wave Of Growth In Fundus Camera Technology
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$109.2 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$144.97 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing prevalence of eye diseases with need for efficient diagnostic tools
5.1.1.2. Government initiatives promoting eye health awareness and routine screenings
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High cost of manufacturing nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Expanding adoption of telehealth and remote patient monitoring
5.1.3.2. Rising healthcare spending and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure
5.1.3.3. Ongoing innovations in AI-based diagnostic algorithms for automated diagnosis
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Operational limitations of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras
5.1.4.2. Data privacy and security concerns associated with nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Component: Significance of hardware component for providing robustness and structural integrity
5.2.2. Application: Utilization of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras in diabetic retinopathy screening for timely detection of retinal changes
5.2.3. End-User: Rising adoption of nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras across ophthalmic clinics for accurate diagnosis of retinal diseases
5.2.4. Sales Channel: Increasing popularity of online sales channel due to their convenience and easy access
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, by Component
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Display Screen
6.2.2. Illumination System
6.2.3. Imaging Sensor
6.2.4. Optical System
6.2.5. Power System
6.3. Software
7. Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Age-related Macular Degeneration Monitoring
7.3. Cataract Preoperative & Postoperative Care
7.4. Diabetic Retinopathy Screening
7.5. Glaucoma Detection
7.6. Hypertensive Retinopathy
8. Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, by End-User
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Mobile Eye Clinics
8.3. Hospitals
8.4. Ophthalmic Clinics
8.5. Research Institutes
9. Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market, by Sales Channel
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Offline Sales
9.3. Online Sales
10. Americas Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
11.13. Vietnam
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nonmydriatic Handheld Fundus Cameras Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Denmark
12.3. Egypt
12.4. Finland
12.5. France
12.6. Germany
12.7. Israel
12.8. Italy
12.9. Netherlands
12.10. Nigeria
12.11. Norway
12.12. Poland
12.13. Qatar
12.14. Russia
12.15. Saudi Arabia
12.16. South Africa
12.17. Spain
12.18. Sweden
12.19. Switzerland
12.20. Turkey
12.21. United Arab Emirates
12.22. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
13.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
13.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
13.3.1. Expansion for nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras through Geographic Atrophy awareness initiatives
13.3.2. Community-based NHS's OCT rollout set to save hospital visits annually for diabetic retinopathy screening
13.3.3. WDF, WHO, and the Government of India collaborate on national project to strengthen NCD care
13.3.4. VRSI and RSSDI launch guidelines to combat diabetic retinopathy induced vision loss in India
13.3.5. Funding awarded to new glaucoma treatment studies
13.3.6. Centre for sight partners with Laxmi Eye Hospital in Maharashtra
13.3.7. Remidio's smartphone-based fundus cameras transform retinal screening in the U.S. market
13.3.8. Optomed introduces FDA-approved AI-powered handheld camera
13.3.9. Glaucoma Research Foundation allocates record USD 2.5 million in grants to propel glaucoma vision restoration and neurodegeneration research
13.3.10. UC Davis Health's USD 2 million teleophthalmology initiative expands access with nonmydriatic handheld fundus cameras
13.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
13.4.1. Optomed PLC
13.4.2. Baxter International Inc.
13.4.3. Remidio Innovative Solutions Pvt Ltd.
13.4.4. Volk Optical Inc. by Halma PLC
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment