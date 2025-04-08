Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Medacta Publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting Invitation


2025-04-08 04:06:20
Medacta publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting invitation
08.04.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Press Release

Medacta publishes 2025 Annual General Meeting invitation

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 8 April 2025 – Medacta Group SA (“Medacta”, SIX:MOVE) published today the invitation to the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) which will take place on Wednesday, 7 May 2025 at 11.00 a.m. at the Group premises in Via alla Rossa 6, Rancate, Switzerland.

Shareholders can register to attend the Annual General Meeting in person but will also be able to vote their shares by giving a power of attorney and related voting instructions to the independent proxy or to a third-party proxy (who needs not be a shareholder).

Shareholders will be given the opportunity to submit questions to the Board of Directors ahead of the Annual General Meeting on Agenda Items via email to ... .

The Board of Directors is proposing to the AGM the distribution of CHF 13.7 million or CHF 0.69 per share, half of it to be distributed as dividend out of available earnings and half of it to be distributed out of accumulated reserves from capital contribution.

The Board is proposing the re-election of Dr. Alberto Siccardi as Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as of the other current board members, all of whom stand for re-election.

The Board is also proposing the re-election of the members of the Remuneration Committee and the approval of the maximum amount of compensations for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Management. Further motions include the re-election of the Independent Proxy Holder and Auditors for the financial year 2025.

All details on the motions can be found in the invitation to the 2025 AGM at .

Contact
Medacta International SA
Anja Pomrehn
Group VP Sustainability and Investor & Media Relations
Phone: +41 91 696 14 95
...

About Medacta

Medacta is a global key player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta's innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta , Medacta TV , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .


