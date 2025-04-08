Over 100 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons, Return Home
According to a statement from the MoRR, the individuals had been arrested and detained in various areas of Pakistan for lacking legal documents. The information was provided by the Border Police at Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.
It said that these 101 individuals had served prison sentences ranging from two to five days.
Following their release, they received humanitarian assistance before being sent back to their respective regions.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment