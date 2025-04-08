Over 100 Afghans Freed From Pakistani Prisons, Return Home

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok) About 101 Afghan nationals, recently released from prisons in Pakistan, have returned to Afghanistan, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) announced on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the MoRR, the individuals had been arrested and detained in various areas of Pakistan for lacking legal documents. The information was provided by the Border Police at Spin Boldak in Kandahar province.

It said that these 101 individuals had served prison sentences ranging from two to five days.

Following their release, they received humanitarian assistance before being sent back to their respective regions.

