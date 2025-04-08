403
Kremlin believes Kiev can’t control its own army
(MENAFN) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Ukraine’s troops appear to be disregarding orders from their political leaders. Despite Ukraine publicly supporting the 30-day partial ceasefire brokered by Russia with the US, Peskov pointed out that Ukrainian airstrikes have continued.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a halt to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on March 18, following a conversation with US President Donald Trump, during which both leaders agreed on the ceasefire. However, Peskov claimed that the Ukrainian military has not complied with orders regarding the ceasefire and continues to target energy infrastructure daily.
Russia and the US had also agreed on a list of energy facilities, including nuclear plants, oil and gas sites, and hydroelectric stations, which should remain untouched as part of the truce. It remains unclear whether Ukraine issued orders to its forces to respect this agreement.
The Kremlin has indicated that it will continue to uphold the ceasefire, despite Ukraine’s alleged violations, and the Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that Moscow reserves the right to withdraw from the truce. Peskov further criticized Ukraine for its apparent inability to control its armed forces, labeling it a sign of "total lack of supervision" over military actions.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces had attacked energy infrastructure in the Belgorod, Kursk, and Saratov regions of Russia, violating the ceasefire terms. These incidents were documented within the past 24 hours, with the Russian military sharing video footage of the aftermath.
