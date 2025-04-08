403
UEFA associates want Russian return
(MENAFN) UEFA is reportedly exploring the possibility of lifting its ban on Russian teams participating in international competitions, according to The Independent. The ban was imposed by several global sports bodies, including UEFA and FIFA, in response to the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. However, UEFA may revisit the issue at its upcoming congress in Belgrade next week.
A senior source within UEFA told The Independent that there are ongoing efforts to bring Russia back into football, with some influential figures in the organization eager to reinstate the country’s participation. These individuals argue that the ban should never have been enforced in the first place.
UEFA officials are reportedly preparing a plan for Russia's return, which could be more feasible once a ceasefire is reached in the Ukraine conflict. Additionally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) may lead the way in normalizing Russia’s participation in international sports, followed by the International Hockey Federation and other football organizations, once a truce is established.
In related developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump recently expressed their commitment to normalizing relations between their countries, with plans for cooperation in global security, economics, and cultural exchanges. This includes organizing hockey matches between players from the NHL and Russia's KHL, an initiative that has already been endorsed by the Russian Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sport.
