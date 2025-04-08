403
Russia, Ukraine reach limited ceasefire agreement
(MENAFN) After a month of intense diplomatic negotiations, Russia and Ukraine, with US mediation, have reached a limited ceasefire agreement. The deal, which includes a 30-day cessation of hostilities in the Black Sea and a moratorium on attacks against energy infrastructure, marks the first formal agreement between the two sides. However, this agreement is far from straightforward. Notably, key Western European nations are absent, and plans for peacekeepers from France and the UK have stalled. Additionally, Russia has leveraged the talks to extract concessions from the US, including sanctions relief for Russian food and fertilizer exports and access to global agricultural markets.
The energy-related truce also favors Russia, as the final terms only restrict attacks on specific energy infrastructure, such as oil refineries and power plants. This narrower scope limits Ukraine's ability to claim violations of the ceasefire.
Despite the announcement, the ceasefire's details are unclear. There are conflicting statements from all parties, particularly concerning the Black Sea deal and the timeline for the energy truce. Russia has set conditions, such as lifting sanctions before the ceasefire begins and inspecting ships going to Ukrainian ports for weapons, while Ukraine and the US have omitted these conditions. This lack of clarity and differing interpretations make the ceasefire fragile, and any progress toward lasting peace remains uncertain.
