Egypt, Jordan, France's Leaders Discuss With Trump Ways To Guarantee Urgent Ceasefire In Gaza

Cairo: The leaders of Egypt, France, and Jordan held a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump, on the sidelines of the tripartite summit held in Cairo on April 7, 2025.

Egypt's Presidency said the three leaders discussed with President Trump ways to guarantee an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, stressing the need to resume full access to provide humanitarian aid and release all hostages and detainees immediately.

The three leaders stressed the importance of creating conditions conducive to achieving a real political horizon and mobilizing international efforts to end the plight of the Palestinian people, as well as restoring security and peace for all, and implementing the two-state solution. The three leaders and President Trump agreed to remain in close contact.

The call also emphasized the importance of expediting the process to reach peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the shared need for international security and stability.



