Terrorism Curbed, Not Eliminated In J & K: Amit Shah

Shah said significant progress has been achieved under the Modi government in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology in the Union Territory.

The minister, who is on a three-day visit to J&K, met the families at Raj Bhavan, paying tributes to the terror victims and expressing gratitude to their families. He also handed over appointment letters to nine nominees on compassionate grounds.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat were among those present on the occasion.

Among the families who met the Union minister were the next of kin of four policemen who recently sacrificed their lives in a fierce gunfight with Pakistani terrorists in Kathua district, officials said.

A massive search operation has been underway in the forest area of the district since March 23, when police and other security forces intercepted a group of five terrorists who had infiltrated from across the International Border in the Hiranagar sector.

Four policemen - head constable Jagbir Singh and selection grade constables Jaswant Singh, Balvinder Singh and Tariq Hussain - and two terrorists were killed in a fierce gunfight in the district on March 27.

The wives of the slain policemen hailing from Kathua, Jammu and Reasi districts, along with relatives of six other police personnel were present at the event, the officials said.

Ruchi Abrol, wife of engineer Shashi Bhushan Abrol of the Talab Tillo area of Jammu, also met Shah. Abrol was among the seven workers of a construction company killed in a terror attack at Gagangir in Ganderbal district in October last year.

Addressing the families, Shah said for more than three and a half decades, Jammu and Kashmir has suffered the devastating effects of terrorism.

“We are proud of the sacrifice of our brave policemen who laid down their lives to protect our country, our homes and our future. Today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, significant progress has been achieved in tackling terrorism and ending separatist ideology.

“Our mission is still not accomplished because terrorism has been curbed, but it has not been completely eliminated,” he said.

The Home Minister urged the J&K Government to take positive steps for the“compassionate appointment” of 12-year-old Yuvraj Singh, son of martyr Jaswant Singh, upon attaining adulthood (18 years of age).

Shah also paid his respects and gratitude to the family of Abrol, Deputy Manager-cum-/Designer, APCO Construction Company, Gagangir.

The minister said no amount of words can take away the pain being felt by the bereaved, but the government's gesture symbolises“our deep gratitude and the government's unwavering commitment to stand with the families of the brave martyrs, just as the loved ones of the martyrs have stood by the nation”.

He urged everyone to“follow the ideals of the martyrs and have an eternal love for duty, honour and 'Maa Bharti'”.

“The sacrifice, courage and commitment of the martyrs will always remain etched in our hearts and will continue to inspire us to build the India of their dreams,” he said.

'Technology Will Be Our New Border Sentinel'



The Union Home Minister earlier said the government is deploying an electronic surveillance system to safeguard the country's borders and that technology will be used to detect and dismantle underground cross-border tunnels to thwart infiltration by terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing BSF personnel during a visit to Border Outpost 'Vinay' near the International Border in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, Shah said more than 26 technology-related initiatives are currently being tested which also include anti-drone technology.

The minister, who interacted with BSF personnel, lauded the contribution of the force and praised the troops for performing their duties in challenging circumstances. He asserted that the central government is fully committed to the welfare of security forces and their families.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau and Director-General of the Border Security Force along with several other dignitaries were present.

“Two models of electronic surveillance systems have been developed for deployment on the border. After their installation across the entire border, soldiers will find it much easier to receive information and respond immediately to any actions by the enemy, using technology,” the home minister said.

Shah said that several tests have been conducted to detect infiltration and identify tunnels using technology.

In a few years, the Home Minister said, the security forces deployed on the entire India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders will be fully equipped with technical assistance.

“The sacrifice, bravery, valour and courage of our soldiers form the shield that protects India against enemies from across the border, and this is why the people of the country hold deep respect for the BSF,” he said.

Shah said over 26 initiatives related to technology are currently being tested, including anti-drone technology, tunnel identification technology and electronic surveillance, as he expressed confidence that the results would be achieved by next March, which would make it easier for the soldiers to fulfil their duties.

During his visit, the Home Minister paid tribute to BSF Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad, who made the ultimate sacrifice while on duty at the international border in Kathua district in 2019.

Earlier, in 2021, Shah had also visited the Makwal Border Post along the Jammu frontier.

He also inspected the forward border post and inaugurated newly built facilities at the border, including eight women's barracks, high-mast lights, a G+1 tower and a composite BOP, all constructed at a cost of Rs 47.22 crore.

These initiatives have strengthened the security arrangements during the Border Security Force personnel's duties and have also improved their living conditions.

During his interaction with the soldiers, Shah said that after visiting this place one realises the difficult conditions under which the BSF personnel ensure the security of the country's borders.

He said that“despite extreme cold, heavy rainfall or temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius, and regardless of the geographical or climatic challenges, our soldiers remain vigilant and dedicated to securing the borders with preparedness and alertness”.

“The BSF has a glorious history when it comes to the country's security,” he said, adding that the entire nation knows that the BSF is the first line of defence and it has always fulfilled this responsibility exceptionally well.

He noted that in every war with Pakistan, the contribution of our BSF soldiers has been as significant as that of the Indian Army.

“The Modi government is working to reduce the difficulties faced by soldiers in the discharge of their duties and will continue to do so,” he said.

Shah emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government is fully committed to the welfare of security forces and their families.

The Centre has launched several welfare schemes for security forces, including Ayushman CAPF, ex-gratia payments, accidental death insurance coverage under the CAPF salary package scheme, the Unified Pension Scheme, the Prime Minister Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) and E-Housing, he said. (inputs from PTI)

