China's J-50 Blasts By US In Race For Sixth-Gen Dominance

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's next-generation stealth fighters are taking shape in plain sight-and they might be flying circles around the US's still-grounded concepts.

This month, The Aviationist reported that recent images from Chinese internet sources have provided the clearest look yet at the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation's (SAC) stealth fighter, reportedly designated as the J-50.

Spotted first in December 2024, the tailless twin-engine aircraft features a lambda wing design, marking an apparent significant advancement in Chinese aviation technology. The latest photographs reveal enhanced details, including Diverterless Supersonic Intakes (DSI), 2D thrust vectoring nozzles and a tricycle landing gear system with a twin nose wheel.

Observers have noted its likely inclusion of both ventral and side weapon bays, as well as a bulge beneath the cockpit that could house an electro-optical sensor, akin to the J-35's equivalent.

This aircraft is part of China's push into sixth-generation fighter development, though its classification remains uncertain due to undefined generational specifications.

Its public flight in December 2024, commemorating Mao Zedong's birthday, underscores a deliberate effort to unveil it as a show of strength. Reports suggest its debut flight may have occurred earlier, accompanied by a Chinese Flanker derivative as a chase plane.

While its precise role and capabilities remain speculative, the J-50 underscores China's ambitions to solidify its position in cutting-edge military aviation technologies. No official comments have been made, and its operational timeline remains unclear.

Delving deeper into the J-50's design features, Thomas Newdick and Tyler Rogoway mention in a January 2025 article for The War Zone (TWZ) that the J-50's tailless design with swiveling wingtips enhances roll and pitch control via advanced digital flight systems.

Newdick and Rogoway claim that this innovation mitigates the stability challenges inherent in tailless configurations, but due to the jointed surfaces, it compromises radar stealth. They point out that low articulation or locking these controls in cruise minimizes detection risks.