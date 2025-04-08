Silambarasan’S ‘Maanaadu’ To Now Release In Japan In May!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Silambarasan's superhit film, 'Maanaadu', which set the cash registers ringing at the box office here, is to now release in Japan, its producer Suresh Kamatchi announced on Monday.

Taking to his X timeline, Suresh Kamatchi wrote a lengthy post in Tamil, which when translated read,“A good film is like a beautiful bird. It will be loved across continents. #Maanaadu is currently set to release in Japan in May. There is hope that this loophole screenplay will captivate the hearts of the Japanese @SilambarasanTR_ @vp_offl @iam_SJSuryah @thisisysr #MaanaaduReleasingInJapan #MaanaaduReleasingMayInJapan.”

It may be recalled that the makers of director Venkat Prabhu's film 'Maanaadu', featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead, had re-released the superhit film earlier this year as part of the birthday celebrations of actor Silambarasan.

'Maanaadu' was one of the biggest hits of Silambarasan and it came at a time when he was down and out.

The actor, moved by the overwhelming success of the project, had expressed his heartfelt thanks to fans and audiences for their love and support.

In a statement back then, the actor had said that 'Maanaadu' was a film for which he had worked, placing faith in God and hardwork.

Stating that his intention to make those who had showered him with affection happy had got the desired outcome, the actor had said that 'Maanaadu' had secured a big win the world over.

"I am greatly indebted to my producer Suresh Kamatchi, director Venkat Prabhu, all technicians, the unit of Maanaadu, My mom and dad, distributors who distributed this film, theatre owners, friends from the film industry, friends from the media, my dear fans and audiences around the world for this success," the actor had then said.