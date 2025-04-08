Canadian Forces Demonstrate Use Of Drones In Training Ukrainian Soldiers

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Canadian Armed Forces have showcased how their military personnel are using drones to train Ukrainian defenders in modern combat techniques.

That's according to the official page of Operation UNIFIER on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"As part of Operation UNIFIER, Canadian instructors use drones to simulate attacks and observe training sessions, ensuring continuous improvement of the courses given to Ukrainian soldiers. This method effectively prepares the AFU," the post reads.

Canadian military shows Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in tactical medicine

Since the launch of Operation UNIFIER in 2015, Canadian military personnel have trained over 44,000 Ukrainian service members. Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors withdrew from Ukraine, but training activities resumed several months later in the United Kingdom, Poland, and Latvia.

Photo: CAF with Ukraine / X