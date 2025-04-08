Balloons, Poppers And Cupcake: Will Smith Celebrates Jackie Chan’S 71St B’Day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Hollywood star Will Smith shared a hilarious video to celebrate his 'friend' Jackie Chan's 71st birthday, which included a balloon, popper and a cupcake.

Will took to Instagram to share a video of himself holding a“J”-shaped balloon, wearing a birthday hat, and carrying a chocolate cupcake with sprinkles for Jackie. The two are seen dancing together before falling down and bursting into laughter. The video has“Banana Boat (Day-O)” by Harry Belafonte playing in the background.

“Happy Bday @jackiechan!! I couldn't find a video of us together, but this is close enough right?” the caption read.

In other news, Will took Bhangra lessons from Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Diljit took to his Instagram, and shared a video with Hollywood star Will Smith in which the two can be seen doing Bhangra. While Diljit wore a white kurta and turban, the Hollywood actor was seen in a blue sweatshirt and sweatpants.

The two had a blast doing the bhangra steps, and jamming on the song. Diljit wrote in the caption,“PANJABI Aa Gaye Oye. With One & Only LIVING LEGEND @willsmith It's Inspiring To Watch King Will Smith Doing BHANGRA & Enjoying PANJABI Dhol Beat (sic)”.

Earlier, Will Smith had addressed his Chris Rock Oscars slapgate in his new album 'Based on a True Story'. The project's first track, 'Int. Barbershop - Day', opens with the phrase,“Will Smith is canceled”, reports 'Variety'.

The song, which features Smith's Fresh Prince collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff and B. Simone, sees differently-pitched voices trade rumors and opinions about the actor and rapper in a freestyle manner.

On April 2, the makers of 'Karate Kid: Legends', the latest instalment of one of the most loved franchises ever, 'Karate Kid', have now released a trailer that promises a film with loads of action, drama and entertainment.

The film promises to continue the legacy of martial arts mentorship and looks to showcase rivalry in a new era.

Promising more karate and kung fu action, the brand-new trailer honours the legacy of the previous films. It shows Daniel LaRusso and Jackie Chan uniting to train Ben Wang, the new Karate Kid.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends stars Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio along with Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Karate Kid: Legends in Indian cinemas on May 30, 2025, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.