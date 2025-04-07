Richmond American Announces New Keenesburg Community

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Vista West for the Taco 'Bout a Grand Opening event on Saturday, April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary lunch from Torchy's Tacos, model home tours, and an exciting prize giveaway as they explore everything this notable neighborhood has to offer.

More about Vista West:



Ranch & two-story homes from the upper $400s

Six SeasonsTM Collection floor plans

3 to 4 bedrooms, approx. 1,520 to 2,680 sq. ft.

RV garages available

Professionally curated fixtures & finishes

Close proximity to Fort Lupton, Brighton, The Wild Animal Sanctuary & Denver International Airport Quick move-in opportunities

Vista West in located at 315 S. Cedar Street in Keenesburg. For more information, call 720.677.8543 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes , have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.