Mexico’S Tourism Boom: U.S., Canadian, And Argentine Visitors Drive Growth In 2025


2025-04-07 03:26:04
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico welcomed 3.8 million foreign tourists by air during the first two months of 2025, according to official government data. This figure represents a 2.7% increase compared to the same period in 2024 and a remarkable 17.9% growth from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The Secretaría de Turism highlighted that visitors from the United States, Canada, and Argentina accounted for the majority of arrivals, underscoring Mexico's appeal to North and South American travelers.

American tourists led the surge, with 2.368 million arrivals, marking a 4.3% increase from last year and a significant 38.2% rise compared to 2019.

Canadian visitors followed closely with 814,352 arrivals, reflecting an impressive year-on-year growth of 11.8% and a 15.6% jump from pre-pandemic levels. Argentine tourists also showed notable growth, with arrivals reaching 78,139-29.5% more than in early 2024.

This upward trend highlights tourism' critical role in Mexico's economy, which contributes approximately 8.6% to GDP and supports nearly five million jobs.



Foreign exchange earnings from tourism have surged alongside visitor numbers, reinforcing the sector's importance as a driver of economic activity.

Mexico's Secretary of Tourism, Josefina Rodríguez Zamora, emphasized the need to strengthen ties with key markets like the United States to sustain this growth. As part of promotional efforts, Mexico will host“La Ventana de México,” a cultural event in San Diego later this April.

These figures reflect Mexico's recovery from the pandemic and its growing appeal as a global destination. Strategic investments in infrastructure and marketing continue to position Mexico as a leader in international tourism while boosting its economic resilience.

