403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India, US Exchange Views On Indo-Pacific, Indian Sub-Continent, Europe, Middle East
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, April 7 (KUNA) -- India and the US exchanged on Monday perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his official X account that he held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean.
Both the officials also agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement.
Announcing his discussion with Rubio, Jaishankar said: "Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean.
Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement."
The discussion came amid fears that the Trump administration's new trade policy may impact US-India trade relationship. Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under attack from the opposition parties for not expressing clearly its stand on the Trump administration's new tariffs. (end)
atk
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his official X account that he held a telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East and the Caribbean.
Both the officials also agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement.
Announcing his discussion with Rubio, Jaishankar said: "Exchanged perspectives on the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Sub-continent, Europe, Middle East/West Asia and the Caribbean.
Agreed on the importance of the early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement."
The discussion came amid fears that the Trump administration's new trade policy may impact US-India trade relationship. Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come under attack from the opposition parties for not expressing clearly its stand on the Trump administration's new tariffs. (end)
atk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment