The Mortgage Collaborative President And CEO Jodi Hall To Spotlight New Leadership Priorities And 2025 Industry Insights On The Big Picture

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CLEVELAND, Ohio, April 7, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Top mortgage industry webcast The Big Picture , broadcast live every Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, this week features Jodi Hall, president and CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) . Hall will join co-hosts Rich Swerbinsky, mortgage business consultant and executive coach, and Rob Chrisman, editor-in-chief of the widely followed Chrisman Commentary newsletter.







Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative President and CEO Jodi Hall.

During the webcast, Hall will share her priorities as TMC's top executive, emphasizing the power of a member-driven model to tackle industry-wide challenges. Hall will also highlight recent findings from TMC's Pulse of the Network report, which spotlights how today's lenders are preparing for a rapidly evolving market. With rising costs and margin pressure among the top concerns, the report reveals how lenders are embracing leaner operations, tech efficiencies and collaborative strategies to remain competitive in 2025.

“Lenders are tightening operations, sharpening their technology focus and competing harder than ever for top talent,” Hall said.“This week on The Big Picture, I'll share further insights from TMC's Pulse of the Network survey and why I believe collaboration is the key to both transforming these challenges into real opportunities and laying the groundwork for a stronger mortgage industry in 2025.”

Appointed CEO of TMC in February, Hall brings nearly 30 years of transformative industry experience. Before joining TMC, she founded DandaRoad, a consultancy that helps lenders and mortgage tech companies streamline operations and execute tech-driven strategies. Before that, she held pivotal roles at CrossCountry Mortgage and Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, where she helped scale operations to multibillion-dollar production levels while implementing data-driven solutions that improved transparency, cycle time and employee engagement.

A longtime advocate for future leaders in housing finance, Hall is known for her hands-on leadership style, tech-forward mindset and commitment to impact. Her episode will air live on Thursday, April 10, at 3 p.m. ET. Mortgage professionals can register for the webcast and access past episodes at .

About The Big Picture:

Co-hosted by renowned mortgage industry leader Rich Swerbinsky and capital markets expert Rob Chrisman-author of the widely acclaimed Chrisman Commentary newsletter, the go-to source for industry news, sharp insights and a wry perspective-The Big Picture webcast offers a weekly deep dive into the forces shaping the mortgage world. Drawing on their extensive expertise and featuring compelling guests, the webcast delivers valuable perspectives and actionable insights for anyone seeking to understand the dynamics of the mortgage industry better. Visit to subscribe.

