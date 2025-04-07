Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) Is Focused On Fitted Golf Shafts, Committed To Advancing Players' Performance



A shaft tailored to a golfer's unique swing can enhance performance by optimizing swing speed, ball trajectory and overall control.

Newton Golf Company offers high-quality, custom-fitted shafts that are redefining how golfers approach their game. NWTG is not only enhancing golf equipment but also empowering players of all levels to unlock their true potential on the course.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Golf is a sport that demands precision, consistency and control, where even the smallest adjustments in equipment can significantly impact performance. One of the most critical yet often overlooked components of a golf club is the shaft, frequently referred to as the“engine” of the club. Newton Golf Company (NASDAQ: NWTG) , a technology-forward golf-equipment manufacturer, understands the importance of this key piece of equipment and is dedicated to becoming a leader in the shaft space.

While many golfers place considerable emphasis on selecting the right clubhead or grip, the importance of using a properly fitted shaft cannot be overstated. A shaft tailored to a golfer's unique swing can...

