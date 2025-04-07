Inter Captain Martinez Fined 5,000 Euros For Blasphemy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Milan, Italy: Lautaro Martinez has avoided a suspension for blasphemy after the Inter Milan captain agreed a fine with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) for offensive language during a defeat to arch-rivals Juventus.

Argentina striker Martinez has agreed to pay 5,000 euros ($5,463) as part of a plea bargain with the FIGC, whose rules ban taking the Lord's name in vain.

The 27-year-old had previously denied twice using blasphemous language during February's 1-0 loss in Turin, saying the following week, after he scored the winning goal for Inter against Genoa, that "I have never done it, ever".

"I try to teach respect to my children, these accusations have caused me great irritation," he said.

Martinez is not the first player to fall foul of the FIGC's anti-blasphemy rules, as goalkeeping icon Gianluigi Buffon was banned for one match in March 2021 after being caught being foul-mouthed with Juventus teammate Manolo Portanova.

Monza 'keeper Stefano Turati was given the same punishment in August 2023 for blasphemous swearing during a defeat to Napoli while playing for his old club Frosinone.