Get Hopping To Kroger For Easter Meal Essentials Under $6 Per Person

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Kroger, we make it easy to connect over food from simple weeknight dinners to family gatherings for Easter," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant and Marketing Officer. "That means everyday low prices on the items that matter most to our customers and keeping holiday staples affordable, ensuring families can enjoy special moments with a meal that brings them together."

Kroger's fresh Easter menu is delicious and affordable at just $6 per person, including:



Kroger® Brand Spiral Ham

Private Selection Wisconsin 5 Cheese Blend Macaroni & Cheese

Kroger® Brand Classic Garden Salad

Kroger® Brand Traditional Favorites Frozen Broccoli Cuts

Kroger® Brand Russet Potatoes-5lb bag

Del Monte® Golden Sweet Canned Cream Corn

Rhodes Dinner Rolls Bakery Fresh Fruit Pies in several varieties

For holiday hosts looking for more Easter inspiration , Kroger recommends strolling down The Fresh Lane , the retailers blog, featuring fresh recipes and DIY ideas including:



The Ultimate Guide to Ham : Everything needed to make the star of the Easter meal, including a handy calculator to determine how much ham needed to feed everyone at the table.

Make the Best Carrot Cake Ever: Nothing says Easter like carrot cake. Checkout Kroger's guide with several recipes for this yummy dessert, including traditional from-scratch options and delightfully decorative dish ideas that are perfect for Easter.

DIY Easter Treats and Homemade Candy : A simple DIY guide for crafty bunnies to make Easter extra fun with homemade candy ideas like peanut butter eggs, candy-filled nests and pastel peppermint patties. Build the Perfect Easter Basket : Fun and easy basket ideas for the whole family.

Customers stocking their baskets can find all the essentials at Kroger, including Easter must-haves like decorating kits and supplies , seasonal candy , gift cards and more at Kroger or on the Kroger app, offering more than $600 in savings available weekly in digital coupons. With more than 30,000 mouthwatering possibilities, Kroger is where big flavor meets big savings.

For media assets visit here .

Customers can shop Kroger in-store or through Kroger Pickup and Delivery offering the same fresh products at the same low prices no matter how they shop. Save even more with Boost by Kroger Plus , the membership that can save customers up to $1,100* per year on fuel, exclusive savings, streaming options** and grocery delivery.

* Savings for Boost $99 membership, based on 2 deliveries per week, $91 weekly grocery spend, 13 gallons per fill-up and Fuel Point redemption twice per month. Along with streaming value of $119 based on $9.99 monthly fee for Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Hulu (With Ads), and $11.99 monthly fee for ESPN+.

** Eligible subs only. Restrictions Apply. See retailer site for details.

