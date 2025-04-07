Banco Santander Chile: First Quarter 2025 Analyst And Investor Webcast / Conference Call
The Management Commentary report will be published on April 30, 2025, before the market opens. The quiet period begins on April 15.
To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at:
Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.
If you have any questions, please contact Cristian Vicuña at Banco Santander Chile
Banco Santander Chile is one of the companies with the highest risk classifications in Latin America with an A2 rating from Moody's, A- from Standard and Poor's, A+ from Japan Credit Rating Agency, AA- from HR Ratings and A from KBRA. All our ratings as of the date of this report have a Stable Outlook.
As of December 31, 2024, the Bank has total assets of $68,458,933 million (US$68,865 million), total gross loans (including loans to banks) at amortized cost of $41,323,844 million (US$41,569 million), total deposits of $31,359,234 million (US$31,545 million) and shareholders' equity of $4,292,440 million (US$4,318 million). The BIS capital ratio was 17.1%, with a core capital ratio of 10.5%. As of December 31, 2024, Santander Chile employs 8,757 people and has 236 branches throughout Chile.
