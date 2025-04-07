MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 7 (IANS) It was a trip down memory lane for Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on his visit to a government school near here and encouraged them“to believe in themselves”.

Recounting his journey from a government school student to becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Rastogi, in a pep talk, encouraged students of Class XII of a government school work hard in achieving high aspirations.

Responding to question of student Shivani, who asked about preparing to become an IAS, he emphasized the role of family, teachers, confidence, and concentration in achieving goals.

Addressing students of PM Shri Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School at Bataur village in the Barwala block of Panchkula, he shared personal insights and urged them to make the most of opportunities available in government model schools.

“The state government is bridging the gap between private and public education by establishing Model Sanskriti and Saarthak Model Schools, which offer superior and affordable education, especially to students from economically weaker sections. These schools are designed to nurture talent that may otherwise go unnoticed due to financial constraints,” he said in his address.

The Chief Secretary announced to give Rs 51,000 from his own salary to PM Shri Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School for innovation activities.

He also interacted with teachers and school heads, stressing that accessible and empowering teachers can transform a student's journey.

“Teachers must engage directly with students, understand their concerns, and build their confidence,” he said, adding“the government plans to open a Model Sanskriti School at every 10 km in Haryana”.

Responding to a student concern regarding the lack of local bus service, Rastogi assured that the matter would be addressed and public transport will be made available soon.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Nisha Yadav also guided students on how to prepare for IAS exams, advising them to stay updated through newspapers and news channels, and cultivate discipline, confidence, and family support.

District Education Officer Satpal Kaushik informed the Chief Secretary that Panchkula district stood first in Haryana in the results of Class 10 in 2024-25.

Also, there was an increase of 68,188 in the number of admissions in government schools in the district that stood second in Haryana in enrollment.