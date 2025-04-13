Ministry Of Environment: Results Of Chornobyl Shelter Assessment Following Russian Drone Attack Expected In May

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The first results of an assessment on the condition of the shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP), following a Russian drone attack, will be available in May. In June, Ukraine plans to present proposals for restoring the New Safe Confinement (NSC or the Arch) at the donor assembly in London.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukraine's Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

“It's currently hard to say how much the project timeline has been delayed, because certain works at the site cannot be performed right now. However, I want to assure everyone that the radiation background has not changed in any way - even after the attack,” said Hrynchuk.

According to the minister, the results of the ongoing assessment will be ready in a few weeks and will be presented at the upcoming donor assembly in London.

“Unfortunately, after the attack, the Arch partially lost its functionality. By May, we will have the results of the analysis being conducted in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), various scientific institutions involved in this field, and the original companies responsible for the construction and installation of the Arch that fully understand the technology. We will have preliminary results in a few weeks. A restoration plan will be drafted and presented to our partners in June at the donor assembly in London to discuss the current state and possible restoration options,” Hrynchuk explained.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of February 14, a Russianstrike drone carrying a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter above the destroyed Unit 4 reactor of the ChNPP.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) found fragments of a Russian Geran-2 (Shahed-type) kamikaze drone both inside and near the protective structure. Experts believe the strike was deliberate.

in

On March 4, Minister Hrynchuk also stated that €400 million from the Chornobyl International Cooperation Account would be allocated for research into the damage caused to the NSC as a result of the drone impact.

Photo: State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM)