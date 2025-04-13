Over 114 Civilians Killed In Paramilitary Forces Attacks In W. Sudan: Local Official

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KHARTOUM, Apr 13 (NNN-SUNA) – More than 114 civilians were killed, in attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), on two displacement camps over the past two days, in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, a local official announced, yesterday.

“More than 100 civilians were killed, as a result of the brutal attack launched by the RSF militia, on the Zamzam displacement camp yesterday (Friday), with dozens injured,” Ibrahim Khatir, director general of North Darfur State's health authority, said.

“Today (yesterday), 14 civilians were also killed, due to another militia attack on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, with dozens more injured,” he added.

Khatir revealed that, among the dead in the Zamzam camp were nine employees of Relief International, a non-governmental organisation, operating a field hospital in the camp.

Emergency Room, a volunteer group, said in a statement that, 40 civilians were killed and hundreds injured yesterday, as a result of heavy shelling by the RSF on the Abu Shouk camp.

The RSF issued no immediate comment regarding the attacks.

Since May 10, last year, fierce fighting has been raging in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

Sudan has been embroiled in a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF, since mid-Apr, 2023, which has claimed more than 29,600 lives, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, a crisis monitoring group cited by the United Nations.– NNN-SUNA