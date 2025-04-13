Over 90% Of Equipment Produced By Ukroboronprom Either New Or Modernized

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The share of modernized and new equipment currently produced by the enterprises of JSC Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defense Industry, UOP) amounts to 96–97%.

This was announced by UOP Director General Oleh Huliak during the Ukrainian Weapons 2024 briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

"Last year, we tripled our production. I want to highlight that, thanks to ongoing collaboration with our main customer - our defenders - we constantly improve our products and enhance their technical characteristics. As a result, the share of modernized and new products, both in 2023 and 2024, remains above 90%," Huliak stated.

At the same time, he noted that by the end of 2025, this share might slightly decrease, which is not due to a decline in quality, but because modernized products are transitioning into serial production.

"A product that was new or modernized becomes serial. At that point, we simply scale it up and produce it in sufficient quantities to supply the Armed Forces and other Defense Forces to the fullest extent," emphasized the UOP head.

According to him, results from the first quarter of 2025 show significant increases in production across several areas compared to the same period last year. Among the most notable achievements: a tenfold increase in the production of Deep Strike long-range attack drones, a fourfold increase in high-precision weapons (various types of missiles), and a threefold increase in engineering and artillery equipment.

"We also increase the contracting of our products by nearly one-third every year. This confirms that we are producing what the military actually need, and our state customer recognizes that," added Huliak.

As reported earlier, JSC Ukroboronprom and the Canadian company Roshel signed an agreement on joint production of armored personnel carriers.

Photo: Ukroboronprom