Sikkim CM Holds Meeting With Union Doner Ministry

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 7 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday participated high-level task force meeting on agriculture and horticulture, convened by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) over video conference, officials said.

The meeting brought together union ministers, chief ministers, and cabinet ministers from across the North Eastern states to deliberate on strengthening value chains and market linkages in agriculture and horticulture across the region.

The discussions focused on key challenges including infrastructure gaps, limited access to technology, and barriers to market entry for farmers and producers.

Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for policy reforms, enhanced support from nationalised banks, technology adoption, and improved infrastructure and connectivity to unlock the full potential of these vital sectors.

In a special acknowledgment, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his deep insights and strategic recommendations.

Scindia's contribution, especially in analysing the structural and operational gaps in the agricultural value chain, was noted as instrumental in guiding future policy direction.

Following the agriculture-focused session, the Chief Minister also took part in the High-Level Task Force Meeting on Investment Promotion and Tourism in the North East.

This segment explored avenues for attracting investment and boosting tourism across the region, recognising their interlinked potential in driving regional development.

“Today's dialogue has paved a path in identifying practical solutions to uplift our agriculture and horticulture sectors, which are not only economic engines but also lifelines for our people,” said the Chief Minister.

“With improved coordination, innovation, and shared commitment, we can ensure a more productive and prosperous future for the North East,” he added.

The Chief Minister concluded, stating that the state government's commitment to collaborative action, and called for sustained efforts among all stakeholders to transform the agricultural and tourism landscapes of the region.