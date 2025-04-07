Protiviti Launches Protiviti AI Studio In Chicago: A New Center For Accelerated AI Innovation

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has launched its inaugural Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago, an inventive facility dedicated to empowering organizations to harness the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI). As AI continues to disrupt and transform core business operations, this innovative studio serves as a launchpad for enabling organizations to address a wide array of business challenges with AI.

The Protiviti AI Studio is an evolution and expansion of its AI Center of Excellence (COE) with a specific focus and commitment in Chicago (link to original news release). The AI Studio in Chicago dedicates space and expert resources to help organizations co-create and explore AI's potential for positive impact to our clients' business and accelerate outcomes.

"Protiviti AI Studio focuses on accelerating AI innovation by addressing key challenges we have seen organizations encounter," said Christine Livingston, global leader, AI practice at Protiviti. "Our studio uniquely centralizes key resources to enable organizations' ability to rapidly envision, engage and unlock the transformative power of AI."

Why It Matters : In an era where AI is reshaping industries, Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago moves clients from concept to execution with unprecedented speed and confidence.

Who We Are : Staffed by a team of skilled AI strategists, data engineers and developers, combined with domain-specific subject matter expertise from across the firm, the Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago provides clients with access to top-tier support and innovative, strategic AI-based solutions.

What We Do : The Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago offers a distinctive blend of resources and experience designed to help accelerate initial phases of AI adoption while exploring the latest AI capabilities from technology vendors. From conceptualization to execution, the Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago helps organizations:



Envision the Possibilities: From understanding what use cases to consider to showcasing leading-edge applications of AI, we bring a mix of ideation techniques, proprietary assets, dynamic assessments and interactive workshops to help spark new ideas, refine the best concepts, and explore the full potential of AI – dynamically aligned to your organization's unique needs.



Experiment with Technology: Interactive demonstrations and functional prototypes bring AI concepts to life, affording a broad view of the array of AI-powered solutions. We work together with leading technology vendors to showcase the latest technologies, and rapidly and collaboratively prototype to see various AI capabilities in action.

Enable your People : Establishing a foundational understanding of AI and creating a shared vision is key to long-term success with AI. Our studio fosters hands-on training and enablement sessions to familiarize organizations with the capabilities through active learning and focuses the long-term vision on human-centered AI principles and solution designs.

Why Chicago? : Chicago was chosen as the location for the Protiviti AI Studio due to its central positioning both within the United States and since it represents one of Protiviti's largest office locations. The city's vibrant tech ecosystem and innovation landscape provide an ideal backdrop for fostering collaboration and creativity. Chicago has also been home to one of Protiviti's "iNNs"--one of three global innovation centers.

For more information about the Protiviti AI Studio in Chicago and its offerings, please visit Protiviti's website .

About Protiviti

Protiviti ( ) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned member firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, digital, legal, HR, risk and internal audit through a network of more than 90 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 11th consecutive year, Protiviti Inc. has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with government agencies and smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public. Protiviti Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ).

SOURCE Protiviti

