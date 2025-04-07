Factor4 Partners With Sambapos To Launch Fully Integrated Gift Card Solution

BROOMALL, Pa., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Factor4, the industry leader in gift and loyalty solutions, is proud to announce its new integration with SambaPOS, a leading provider of innovative point-of-sale solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry. This collaboration brings a seamless, fully integrated gift card offering to SambaPOS users, enhancing their ability to drive customer engagement and increase revenue.

Streamlining Gift Card Management The integration allows SambaPOS customers to effortlessly sell, redeem, and manage gift cards directly within their POS system. Factor4's robust gift card platform is now integrated in the SambaPOS interface, eliminating the need for additional hardware or third-party software. This streamlined approach saves time, reduces errors, and provides businesses with a powerful tool to attract and retain customers. This powerful integration also enables SambaPOS customers support for multiple locations, allowing for centralized or decentralized reporting for franchises.

A Boost for Business Growth "This integration is a game-changer for SambaPOS users," said Dan Battista, CEO of Factor4. "Gift cards are an essential component of modern business strategies, and our partnership with SambaPOS ensures that their customers can easily leverage this tool to boost sales, build customer loyalty, and increase brand visibility."

Factor4's comprehensive gift card solution supports both physical and digital gift cards, enabling businesses to meet the needs of today's tech-savvy consumers. Additionally, with Factor4's advanced reporting and analytics, SambaPOS users gain valuable insights into gift card sales and redemption patterns, helping them make data-driven decisions to optimize their operations.

Unparalleled Support and Expertise Factor4 and SambaPOS share a commitment to exceptional customer service. With this integration, businesses benefit from Factor4's industry expertise and award-winning support team, ensuring a smooth implementation and ongoing success.

"Partnering with SambaPOS aligns perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class gift card solutions to businesses of all sizes," added Battista. "By combining our expertise with SambaPOS's innovative platform, we're empowering businesses to deliver an enhanced customer experience."

Get Started Today The Factor4 and SambaPOS integration is now available to SambaPOS users. For more information about how this partnership can benefit your business, contact [email protected] or call us at 484-471-3963.

About Factor4 Factor4 is the leading provider of gift and loyalty solutions, helping businesses drive customer engagement and increase revenue. With over 15 years of experience, Factor4 offers a comprehensive suite of services, including physical and digital gift cards, loyalty programs, and analytics.

About SambaPOS SambaPOS is a global leader in point-of-sale technology for the restaurant and hospitality industry. Designed with flexibility and innovation in mind, SambaPOS provides comprehensive solutions that simplify operations and enhance the customer experience.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Factor4, LLC

