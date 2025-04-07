Anytime AI Welcomes John Blake As Vice President Of Revenue
"John's appointment marks a significant milestone for our company," said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, Co-founder of Anytime AI.
In his new role, John will lead efforts to further modernize sales processes, drive strategic partnerships, and expand market reach. His deep understanding of revenue optimization and customer acquisition strategies will bolster Anytime AI's mission to transform the AI industry with cutting-edge solutions and superior customer experience.
"As the landscape of AI continues to evolve, Anytime AI remains committed to building a customer-first, innovation-driven approach," said John. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in legal software, business consulting, and sales force development to accelerate growth and enhance client engagement."
About Anytime AI
Anytime AI is a leading provider of AI-driven legal solutions, dedicated to advancing automation and intelligent decision-making for law firms and businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on customer success, Anytime AI is revolutionizing the way organizations engage with AI technology, ensuring seamless integration and maximized revenue opportunities.
