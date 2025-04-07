Anytime AI Welcomes John Blake As Vice President Of Revenue

MENAFN - PR Newswire) John brings decades of experience in leading sales teams, managing complex selling cycles, and cultivating high-value partnerships across small, mid-level, and enterprise firms. He brings a proven track record from leadership roles at, andwhich have honed his expertise in driving business growth, implementing modern tech stacks, and optimizing sales strategies. His remarkable track record includes revenue increases of 300%, prestigious President's Club awards, and spearheading multi-year expansion plans in competitive industries.

"John's appointment marks a significant milestone for our company," said Dr. Lingfei (Teddy) Wu, Co-founder of Anytime AI.

In his new role, John will lead efforts to further modernize sales processes, drive strategic partnerships, and expand market reach. His deep understanding of revenue optimization and customer acquisition strategies will bolster Anytime AI's mission to transform the AI industry with cutting-edge solutions and superior customer experience.

"As the landscape of AI continues to evolve, Anytime AI remains committed to building a customer-first, innovation-driven approach," said John. "I look forward to leveraging my experience in legal software, business consulting, and sales force development to accelerate growth and enhance client engagement."

About Anytime AI

Anytime AI is a leading provider of AI-driven legal solutions, dedicated to advancing automation and intelligent decision-making for law firms and businesses worldwide. With a strong focus on customer success, Anytime AI is revolutionizing the way organizations engage with AI technology, ensuring seamless integration and maximized revenue opportunities.

