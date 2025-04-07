Scale Computing Recognized On The 2Nd Annual CRN AI 100 List

INDIANAPOLIS, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has honored the company on the 2025 AI 100 list in the AI for Data Center and Edge category.

Now in its second year, the AI 100 list recognizes vendors at the leading edge of the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence landscape across cloud, data center and edge, software, data and analytics, and cybersecurity. Their commitment to AI innovation empowers IT channel partners to build their own AI tech stacks, create AI-based solutions that improve customer outcomes, and access new opportunities for growth in 2025 and beyond.

"We're honored to be included on CRN's AI 100 list. AIOps continues to be a game-changer for Scale Computing and our partners. With the rise of edge computing, there are more on-premises deployments of infrastructure, creating complex infrastructure IT environments outside the physical presence of an IT team. Scale Computing's Autonomous Infrastructure Management Engine simplifies the operation of IT infrastructure using AI-driven automation," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder, Scale Computing. "We continue to hear from both our partners and customers that they need IT infrastructure solutions that are scalable, accessible, and easy to use, especially as edge computing continues to grow. Whether it's automating firmware updates for better security or predicting resource constraints, AIME takes IT management from reacting to issues to proactively addressing them."

Scale Computing's Autonomous Infrastructure Management Engine (AIME) is the artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) orchestration and management functionality that powers Scale Computing HyperCore (SC//HyperCore), the award-winning self-healing platform that identifies, reduces, and corrects problems in real-time. AIME builds a model of the state of the system that allows SC//HyperCore to handle day-to-day operational administrative tasks and maintenance automatically, monitors the system for security, hardware, and software errors, and remediates those errors where possible. It also identifies the root cause and minimizes the impact of those issues when it cannot repair them automatically, notifying users with specific problem determination and action, versus sending only a stream of data that must be interpreted.

Chosen by a panel of CRN editors, vendors on the AI 100 list are notable for the strength of their AI portfolios, commitment to innovation, and ability to support IT channel partners as they bring AI solutions to life.

"We are proud to celebrate the technology vendors on the 2025 AI 100 list for their dedication to pushing the boundaries of artificial intelligence solutions within the IT channel," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN at The Channel Company. "As AI transformation progresses, there remains strong demand for new technologies that enable channel partners to meet customer needs and strengthen their competitive edge. Congratulations to all the honorees who have differentiated themselves in the dynamic arena of AI!"

The 2025 CRN AI 100 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at crn/ai100 beginning April 7, 2025.

Learn more about the award-winning Scale Computing Partner Program today. To register for Platform//2025 , the company's flagship event for IT professionals and partners, please visit the Platform//2025 website .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

SOURCE Scale Computing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED