United States (USA) Testing, Inspection And Certification (TIC) Market Worth $55.66 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States (USA) Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market is expected to grow from USD 49.94 billion in 2025 to USD 55.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. A number of factors have contributed to the growth of the US Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market in recent years, including an increase in regulatory compliance requirements, the focus on quality and safety regulations, and the complexity of supply chains. This is because the demand for TIC services has increased with the development of sectors like healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing and also focuses on environmental and sustainability goals.

The US is blessed with a good TIC ecosystem, which has world-class infrastructure, skilled personnel, and a good network of globally recognized service providers that help to enhance innovation and market reliability. Furthermore, efforts to address international trade issues and improve the domestic regulatory system are expected to open new markets. The US TIC market is expected to keep up the momentum in the forecast period and will continue to play a critical role in quality assurance, compliance, and risk management in various industries.

Medical & life sciences application to dominate the US testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the US Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is expected to be led by the medical and life sciences application due to increasing regulatory pressure and patient safety and product effectiveness concerns. The development of medical technologies such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology products, and diagnostic tools has increased the need for more stringent testing and certification processes. Furthermore, the increased incidence of chronic diseases and the aging population in the United States are leading to increased demand for better healthcare solutions thus emphasizing the importance of TIC services in meeting the required FDA regulations and international standards. The development of new healthcare products, including wearable medical devices and precision medicine, also requires sophisticated inspection and testing procedures for product reliability and safety. The US TIC market has a strong foundation and knowledge of the life sciences sector and is, therefore, perfectly placed to meet the changing needs of the medical and healthcare industry over the forecast period.

Outsourced to register the highest CAGR in the US testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during the forecast period.

The outsourced segment is predicted to expand at the highest CAGR in the US Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market because many companies focus on their core business and outsource compliance and quality assurance functions to experts. It provides specialized expertise, the latest technologies and global certifications, all without the heavy investment in in-house capabilities that would be required. This is especially apparent in highly regulated industries like healthcare, automotive, and aerospace. Therefore, companies are likely to grow their spending on outsourced TIC services as they strive to cut costs, bring products to market faster, and comply with international standards for growth.

Stringent regulatory standards, rising focus on consumer safety, and sustainability concerns propel US testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry .

Regulatory standards are strict in the U.S., and there are growing concerns about product safety and sustainability, which drive the TIC market. The FDA and EPA, among other federal and state agencies, require very strong testing and certification across most industries. Global trade, of course, requires adherence to international standards, such as those of ISO and ASTM, which make TIC services crucial for companies operating in the international environment. However, the growing consciousness of the consumer has also led to an enhanced emphasis on product safety and quality assurance, especially in food, healthcare, and electronics. Companies use TIC services to minimize risk, reduce losses, and, ultimately, gain customer confidence. All these are also intertwined with sustainability priorities, including emission reduction, waste management, and the use of renewable energy. Green building certifications and sustainable supply chain certifications are growing in popularity as companies seek to showcase their commitment to environmental stewardship and cater to consumer interests in environmentally responsible products. This intersection of compliance, safety, and sustainability accelerates market growth.

Key Players

The report profiles key players in TIC companies such as include SGS (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), DEKRA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), DNV GL (Norway), Applus+ (Spain), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), UL LLC (US), Element Materials Technology (UK), ALS (Australia), MISTRAS Group (US), and Lloyd's Register Group Services Limited (UK). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as solutions/service developments, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and agreements to strengthen their position in the market.

