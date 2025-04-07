Jim Rickards: "Have We Been Lied To? America Was Never Broke?"

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Historic Legal Shift May Trigger the Great Economic Reset of the 21st Century, Led by U.S. Domestic Resources

WASHINGTON, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American public has long been told the nation is bankrupt. But according to former U.S. intelligence advisor and economic strategist Jim Rickards, the truth is far more complicated-and far more hopeful.

“America is anything BUT broke,” Rickards says.“And if you understand what's bound to happen next? You could watch your own net worth soar in the years ahead.”

Rickards, who has advised the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury, claims that the government has been sitting on an immense, underutilized national asset for over a century-one that could now be tapped for the first time in generations.

Regulatory Power Reversed, Doors Unlocked

At the center of this shift is the recent dismantling of the Chevron Doctrine-a legal precedent that empowered federal agencies to override courts and enact sweeping regulations. With its reversal by the Supreme Court, control is shifting away from bureaucrats and back toward constitutional and state-level authority.

“Trump's Supreme Court overturned the Chevron Doctrine,” Rickards explains.“It essentially gave so-called government experts 'kill shot' power.”

“Now... for the first time in half a century – we can go get [these resources]!”

Rickards says this legal reversal could signal the beginning of a massive realignment-one that restores access to vast federal resources previously locked behind environmental red tape.

A National Treasure Hidden in Plain Sight

What's at stake? According to Rickards, the government has been quietly holding a trove of physical wealth-buried beneath federal lands and untouched for decades. Its estimated value? $150 trillion.

“It's been this big secret for years,” he says.“Yet over time, the estimated size of this asset has grown and grown... to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting.”

Rickards notes that this “hidden inheritance” is not cash or gold bars, but something far more essential in the 21st century-strategic minerals and materials used in infrastructure, defense, and energy.

Restoring the Republic's Foundations

According to Rickards, this is more than an economic shift-it's a political and cultural realignment.

“We are entering a new era,” he says.

One that echoes the values of America's founding generations.

“We didn't have an income tax for much of our history. Instead, the government drew revenue from tariffs.”

Citing a quote from President Trump, Rickards underscores the vision:

“It's time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before.”

Reclaiming Control, Rebuilding Strength

For decades, Rickards argues, America's vast potential has been deliberately sidelined by unelected regulators and misguided policy.

“They have deprived us of OUR Birthright,” he says.

Now, with the regulatory chokehold broken and political momentum building, he believes the nation is poised to reclaim control over its own wealth, future, and destiny.

“This is not about free lunches,” Rickards says.“It's about getting back what was always ours.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a seasoned attorney, economist, and national security expert. Over his four-decade career, he has advised the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury, and played pivotal roles in financial negotiations during multiple national crises. He is the author of Currency Wars, The Road to Ruin, and other New York Times bestsellers. His expertise bridges law, economics, geopolitics, and intelligence.

Media Contact:

Derek Warren // Strategic Intelligence Media Team

Public Relations Manager

Paradigm Press Group

Email: ...