U.S. cancels visas of several students from top Universities in pro-Palestinian crackdown
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has canceled the visas of several international students from prominent U.S. institutions, including the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), University of California, Berkeley, Stanford University, and Columbia University. This move is perceived as part of a heightened effort to suppress pro-Palestinian activism.
UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk announced that the Student and Exchange Visitor Program has revoked the visa status of six current and six former students engaged in a career training initiative. “The termination notices indicate that all terminations were due to violations of the terms of the individuals’ visa programs,” Frenk stated, voicing his concerns about these recent actions, which he views as indicative of a larger national trend.
UC Berkeley disclosed that six of its students had their F-1 visas rescinded by the Department of Homeland Security and were instructed to exit the country this week. Likewise, Stanford University reported that four current students and two recent graduates have lost their visa status.
At Columbia University, the student publication Columbia Spectator noted that four international students also faced visa revocations.
These visa cancellations follow a series of arrests involving international students throughout the U.S. in March. The administration referenced an immigration law that allows for deportation in situations that could lead to “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.”
