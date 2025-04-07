Skillable And Docebo Partner To Bring Hands-On Experiences To Docebo LMS

Skillable and Docebo announce a partnership to enable Docebo to bring hands-on experiences directly to their clients and prospects through the Docebo LMS.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skillable , the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation and Docebo, a leading provider of learning platforms with a foundation in artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, announce a partnership to enable Docebo to bring hands-on experiences directly to their clients and prospects through the Docebo Learning Management System (LMS). As a solution extension of the Docebo platform including Skillable ready-made labs, this new experiential learning capability will help learners apply theoretical learning to real-world scenarios with greater confidence.

Skillable's labs provide a scalable, experiential learning element where relevant hands-on experiences are embedded into current learning journeys. The platform includes 1,300 ready-made labs that cover diverse topics and technologies, such as Cybersecurity, AWS, Azure, IT Operations, Programming and Data Science, and a powerful authoring tool for tailoring templates or creating custom labs. Learners can practice and validate skills at guided or expert levels in scenarios they are likely to encounter in the real world, strengthening their skills and knowledge retention and providing performance-based evidence that learners are job-ready. In addition, Docebo will now be able to offer bespoke labs on the client's proprietary technologies for their own partner and customer enablement programs.

Docebo is a market-leading customer, employee and partner learning platform with over 4,000 customers globally. It helps enterprises deliver scalable, hyper-personalized learning with a measurable impact, such as mitigating risk, engaging learning and reducing costs.

“Time and time again, learning has been proven to be critical to organizational growth, competitiveness and innovation. Our partnership with Skillable will help learners to bridge the gap between theory and real-world application, immersing them in the environments, technologies and scenarios they'll be using in their daily jobs. This will be a powerful new experience with labs embedded within our learning pathways that will boost retention, confidence and provide validation that someone understands, and can apply, their training,” said Andrea Sennett, Director, Content Partnerships at Docebo.

Dave Reed, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development at Skillable, said,“Technological advancements are rapidly reshaping industries, and organizations with continuous, effective learning cultures will be better positioned to adapt to these changes and seize the opportunities they bring. However, studies show that over 1 in 5 organizations feel their workforce is not adequately prepared for the future. As industry shifts happen faster than ever, hands-on learning is becoming more critical-not just as an option but as an expectation. In today's market, effective training must go beyond theory for both knowledge retention and job preparation. With tools like Docebo and Skillable, organizations can seamlessly integrate labs and realistic simulations into their learning experiences, enabling employees, partners, and customers to practice and validate their skills in real-world scenarios. Skillable believes we are on the verge of a new age where sophisticated hands-on learning experiences will play a more visible and critical role inside corporate learning programs and ecosystems.”

