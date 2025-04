Interdigital Signs License Agreement With HP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WILMINGTON, Del., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that it has signed a new multi-year license agreement with HP Inc. The agreement licenses HP personal computers to InterDigital's Wi-Fi and video decoding technologies.

“This agreement provides HP and its PC customers with the benefits of our foundational innovation and allows further investment into our wireless, video and AI research,” said Julia Mattis, Interim Chief Licensing Officer, InterDigital.“I am pleased we were able to close this license through amicable negotiation and I'd like to thank the HP team for their professional approach throughout the negotiation process.”

HP is one of the world's largest PC manufacturers and this agreement means that InterDigital now has more than 50% of the PC market under license.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: .

InterDigital Contact:

Richard Lloyd

Email: ...

+1 (202) 349-1716