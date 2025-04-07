Workplace Mental Health At A Crossroads: Workforce Well-Being Expert Sounds Alarm Ahead Of National Public Health Week.

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New Research Reveals Dangerous Gaps in Corporate Mental Health Strategies - Expert Calls for Immediate Action.

- Sonji YoungBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As National Public Health Week (April 7-13) begins, explosive new research from America's leading health organizations reveals a workplace mental health emergency:- **American Psychological Association**: 84% of employees now report "toxic stress" symptoms at work (2025 Crisis Report)- **Psychology Today**: Depression-related absenteeism has tripled since pandemic (March 2025 Brief)- **Global Institute for Well-being**: 76% of remote workers meet criteria for burnout (Q1 2025 Findings)**"This is the corporate equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane making landfall,"** declares Sonji Young, workplace well-being strategist. **"We're seeing mental health claims spike 300% in sectors from tech to healthcare. Any CEO not holding emergency meetings about this right now is acting with negligence."****EMERGENCY FINDINGS:**🔥 **The "Always-On" Epidemic**: 68% of employees check work messages after midnight (APA)🔥 **The Loyalty Collapse**: 54% of Gen Z workers plan to quit due to mental health concerns (Global Institute)🔥 **The Leadership Blindspot**: Only 9% of executives can accurately gauge workforce distress levels (Psychology Today)**"We've crossed the invisible threshold from chronic problem to acute crisis ,"** says Sonji Young. **"The data shows we have exactly 6-9 months to implement structural changes before seeing mass attrition events that could crater entire industries."****Young suggests the following URGENT ACTION ITEMS :**✔ **Real-time mental health pulse monitoring**✔ **Mandatory psychological safety training for all managers**✔ **Overhaul of hybrid work policies by June 2025**✔ **On-site clinical specialists in workplaces over 500 employees****"What terrifies me most isn't the current numbers - it's the acceleration ,"** Sonji Young adds. **"At this trajectory, by 2026 we'll see 40% of the workforce medically impacted. This isn't HR's problem anymore - this requires serious mobilization from boards and C-suites."****MEDIA AVAILABILITY:**Sonji Young can provide:- The 5-minute diagnostic any company can use to gauge crisis level- Case studies of organizations that successfully reversed the trend- Blueprint for 30/60/90-day emergency response plans**CONTACT:**Sonji YoungExecutive Consultant | Talent StrategistPhone: 971-704-0002E-mail: ...Website:###

