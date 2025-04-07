Shipbuilding Global Strategic Industry Report 2024-2025 & 2030: Defense Upgrades, Trade Expansion, Green Tech Fuel, Eco-Friendly Vessels, Naval Modernization, E-Commerce Boom Bolster Growth

Dublin, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shipbuilding - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Shipbuilding was valued at US$115.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$140.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030.

Shipbuilding industry generates significant employment opportunities and stimulates economic development in shipbuilding nations such as South Korea, China, Japan, and Europe. These countries are home to advanced shipyards and skilled workforces, supporting local economies through jobs, investments, and export revenue. The industry's impact extends to various sectors, including steel manufacturing, electronics, and marine engineering, creating a complex ecosystem that drives innovation and technological advancement. The shipbuilding industry's multifaceted importance to global trade, defense, and economic growth solidifies its role as a critical component of the modern world economy.

What Are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Shipbuilding Market?

The growth in the shipbuilding market is driven by several key factors, including the expansion of global trade, rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly vessels, and advancements in defense modernization. The expansion of global trade is a primary driver, as international shipping remains the most cost-effective mode of transporting goods across continents. With global e-commerce growth and increased demand for consumer goods, raw materials, and industrial products, the need for new and larger cargo vessels has surged. As a result, shipbuilders are constructing advanced container ships, bulk carriers, and tankers that can handle high cargo volumes efficiently. The shipbuilding industry's ability to meet demand for larger, more efficient vessels is essential for supporting trade routes and global supply chains, especially as companies seek to minimize shipping costs and maximize capacity.

Rising demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly vessels is also a major growth driver in the shipbuilding market, driven by both regulatory pressure and industry initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. Regulations from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and other global bodies require vessels to meet strict emissions standards, promoting the development of ships with lower carbon footprints. Shipbuilders are increasingly focusing on LNG-powered ships, hybrid engines, hydrogen fuel cells, and other green technologies to create eco-friendly vessels that comply with these regulations. This shift toward sustainability is expected to drive demand for ships with advanced fuel-efficient designs, supporting both the commercial shipping and passenger transport sectors as companies and consumers seek greener transportation options.

Advancements in defense modernization are further propelling growth in the shipbuilding market, as countries prioritize the renewal and expansion of their naval fleets to address security needs and geopolitical challenges. The construction of high-tech defense vessels, including submarines, aircraft carriers, and destroyers, supports national security efforts, enabling countries to protect their interests in international waters. The rise of maritime security threats, such as piracy, illegal fishing, and territorial disputes, has led to increased government spending on navy modernization, particularly in regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Shipbuilders specializing in defense are benefiting from this demand, as defense modernization programs require vessels equipped with the latest technologies in surveillance, weaponry, and communication.

Together, these drivers - expansion of global trade, demand for eco-friendly vessels, and defense modernization - are fueling growth in the shipbuilding market, establishing it as a cornerstone of both the global economy and national security. As shipbuilders continue to innovate and adapt to the evolving demands of commercial, environmental, and defense sectors, the shipbuilding industry is set to play a central role in shaping the future of maritime transportation and international trade.

Where Is Shipbuilding Making the Greatest Impact Across Industry Segments?

Shipbuilding has a significant impact across various industry segments, including commercial shipping, offshore energy, passenger transportation, and defense, each of which relies on specialized vessels to meet unique operational needs. In commercial shipping, shipbuilding supports the construction of cargo vessels, tankers, and container ships, which are essential for transporting goods and raw materials across oceans. With the rise of global trade and demand for faster, more efficient shipping solutions, the industry has focused on building large-scale container ships and bulk carriers that can handle high volumes while minimizing operational costs. For example, ultra-large container ships (ULCS) are designed to carry thousands of containers, reducing the cost per unit of cargo transported and helping shipping companies meet demand for international trade. The impact of shipbuilding on commercial shipping is evident in the efficiency gains achieved through large, fuel-efficient vessels that support global supply chains.

In the offshore energy sector, shipbuilding is essential for constructing specialized vessels used in oil and gas exploration, as well as for renewable energy projects like offshore wind farms. Offshore supply vessels, drillships, and wind farm service vessels are designed to withstand harsh marine environments and provide critical support for offshore operations. As the demand for renewable energy grows, the shipbuilding industry is focusing on constructing vessels that can install, maintain, and service offshore wind turbines. These specialized vessels play a crucial role in the expansion of the offshore energy sector, supporting the global shift toward sustainable energy sources. The shipbuilding industry's impact in this segment extends to environmental protection, as vessels are designed to reduce emissions and prevent oil spills, ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

In passenger transportation, shipbuilding supports the cruise industry, ferry services, and luxury yachts, each of which requires vessels with unique design and safety standards. The cruise industry, for instance, relies on large, feature-rich vessels that offer advanced amenities and high safety standards. Shipbuilders design these vessels to accommodate thousands of passengers, providing entertainment, dining, and accommodation facilities. As the cruise industry recovers from recent global disruptions, demand for innovative, energy-efficient cruise ships is expected to grow, emphasizing eco-friendly designs and sustainable features. Similarly, ferry services, which provide vital transport links for commuters, tourists, and cargo in coastal and island regions, benefit from the shipbuilding industry's focus on safe, reliable, and fuel-efficient vessels.

In defense, shipbuilding provides essential infrastructure for navy fleets, coast guards, and other maritime security forces. Defense vessels, including aircraft carriers, destroyers, submarines, and patrol boats, are designed to meet the strategic needs of national defense, ensuring maritime security and protecting territorial waters. These vessels are equipped with advanced weapons, radar systems, and communication technologies, making them critical for military operations. The impact of shipbuilding on defense is particularly significant as countries modernize their naval fleets to address evolving security challenges. Shipbuilding supports national security and defense capabilities, contributing to a nation's strategic influence and ability to respond to maritime threats. This impact is especially important in regions with geopolitical tensions, where naval strength plays a key role in maintaining regional stability.

