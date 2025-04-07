Florida's Space Coast Is Where Travel Soars To New Heights

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Florida's Space Coast offers travelers a chance to see the world from a different perspective - literally," said Peter Cranis, Executive Director of the Space Coast Office of Tourism (VisitSpaceCoast ). "Whether you're ziplining through a tree canopy, watching a rocket soar into space, or enjoying a cocktail on a rooftop with launch views, this is a place where your vacation can truly take flight."

From treetops to rooftops and from rockets to rare birds, the Space Coast offers a fresh perspective for travelers seeking inspiration, exhilaration, and awe. Here are six ways to experience the Space Coast from above:

The Space Bar in Titusville, The Mansion in Melbourne , and Ryan's Pizza & Pub in Cocoa Villag are just a few of the Space Coast's excellent elevated spots with prime views of rocket launches and refreshing cocktails to match.A hidden gem, this historic site offers guided tours and a chance to climb to the fifth level for views of the Cape Canaveral Space Force grounds from above. This is available to U.S. citizens only at this time.Home to more than 1,500 species of plants and animals, Merritt Island is a must-see for birders hoping to spot eagles, roseate spoonbills, and even the elusive bare-rumped storm petrel soaring overhead.Explore the unique history at theGet up close to vintage fighter planes and hear the incredible stories of pilots who flew them. Want to see military jets in action? The whole family can witness the thrill of aviation as thetakes to the skies with high-flying stunts in July.Experience the thrill of human spaceflight through immersive exhibits that let you train like an astronaut, walk beside massive rockets, and relive legendary missions.Adventurers can take to the skies at Cocoa Beach Aerial Adventures , where ziplines and ropes courses stretch above a lush live oak canopy. At the Brevard Zoo's Treetop Trek , guests soar over animal habitats that include monkeys, jaguars, and giant otters for a rainforest-meets-safari experience like no other.

For more information on visiting Florida's Space Coast, go to VisitSpaceCoast .

About Florida's Space Coast

Florida's Space Coast is a family-friendly destination located 45 minutes east of Orlando. Encompassing Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and The Beaches, Port Canaveral, Titusville, Palm Bay and Viera, it is home to the world's second-busiest cruise port and 72 miles of beaches (the longest stretch in the state), as well as 190,000 acres of wetlands and waterways full of habitat found nowhere else. Florida's Space Coast is home to NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where rockets still soar into orbit. For more information, contact the Space Coast Office of

Tourism at 877-572-3224 or go to VisitSpaceCoast .

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism