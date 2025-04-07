Brennan's Opportunity Fund Acquires Fourth Asset

- The fund targets surplus industrial real estate from corporate owners.



- Located in Chicago's O'Hare Industrial submarket, acquisition expands Brennan's

Midwest portfolio to over 30 million SF.

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brennan Investment Group ("Brennan"), a private real estate investment firm that acquires, develops, and operates industrial facilities throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a single-tenant industrial property of 38,135 square feet on 2.85 acres in Broadview, Illinois. Located just off I-290 at the four-way 25th avenue interchange, the property benefits from ease of access to O'Hare International Airport as well as the Chicago CBD.

"This acquisition highlights Brennan's focus on acquiring functional industrial real estate in infill submarkets," said Dan Smith, Vice-President for the Chicago/Milwaukee/Minneapolis Region. "The property's premier location, investment grade credit, and strong functional attributes provide a unique opportunity to deliver strong returns for our fund investors."

"This marks the fourth acquisition in our Opportunity Fund," added Jack Brennan, Managing Principal of the Midwest Region. "Corporate America remains the largest owner of industrial real estate in the nation. As such, the user-owned market continues to be an abundant source of value-added investments in the Midwest Region and throughout the US. The Opportunity Fund solely focuses on this segment of the marketplace."

The property is fully leased to MYR Group-an industry leader in the electrical construction business. Bill Lussow, SIOR, of Bespoke Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in this transaction.

Brennan Investment Group, a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm, acquires, develops, and operates industrial properties in select major metropolitan markets throughout the United States. Since 2010, Brennan Investment Group has acquired or developed $6.5 billion in industrial real estate in 30 states. The company's current portfolio spans 29 states and encompasses approximately 57 million square feet.

Brennan Investment Group co-invests with private and institutional capital to achieve outstanding risk-adjusted returns. The company has 18 regional offices throughout the United States, and the firm's management team is among the most accomplished in its industry, having invested in over 5,000 properties covering more than 60 cities throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

