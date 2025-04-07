403
GCC Chief Praises Cooperation With State Of Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi praised the valuable and significant efforts made By Kuwait in supporting the Council's journey.
The General Secretariat said in a statement on Monday that Al-Budaiwi received Kuwait's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sabah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday at his residence in Riyadh.
During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi stressing that its initiatives and constructive stances reflect its constant keenness to enhance joint Gulf action and achieve the aspirations of the Council states towards more integration and solidarity.
Moreover, they discussed ways to enhance efforts for the progress of joint Gulf action towards more solidarity and integration in a way that reflects the visions of GCC leaders, and exchanged views on the latest developments regionally and internationally.
For his part, Ambassador Al-Sabah presented to Al-Budaiwi a letter from Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, which included an invitation to participate in the third GCC and Central Asia ministerial meeting on April 16, 2025 in Kuwait. (end)
