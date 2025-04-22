Art Takes Center Stage This April At Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Packing out Dubai's creative calendar in signature style, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is set to inspire countless minds over the next few weeks. Filling April with artistic discovery, thought-provoking discussions, and cultural celebrations, the vibrant hotel continues to transcend the lines between art, design, and everyday life.

Gathering eco-conscious minds of all ages for Earth Day, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is marking the occasion with a panel discussion and sustainability exhibition. The panel features Dubai British School Jumeirah Park's Sustainability Expert Conor O'Sullivan, sculptor and artist Marita Setas Ferro, digital wardrobe founder Amina Musaeva, and speakers from sustainable fashion concept stores.

Moderated by Pierette Yammine – founder of Savoir Arabia, the discussion will delve into a mix of pressing topics from how sustainability is reshaping the world of art and fashion, the use of recycled materials in these sectors, the impact of (and solutions to) clothing consumption, and making sustainable fashion more accessible.

Leaving attendees with a final dose of inspiration, the event will conclude with an art exhibition, showcasing sustainable art pieces crafted from repurposed materials.

From 7pm on 22 April, Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

As Korean creatives rise in Dubai's artistic scene, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is celebrating the striking works of three artists with an event on Open Sesame's terrace on 25 April.

And from 26 April, guests can immerse themselves in the unique world of Yerim Lee upon setting foot in the hotel. As they make their way through the pop-up exhibition, they will also have the chance to explore works by Saleign and Doyim Kim .

Visiting from Korea as part of the Korean Art Path – presented in collaboration with the Korean Consulate and curated by Sehee Lee, founder of the art project group Not A Galerie – the artists will be showcasing their work at both Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown and World Art Dubai, with additional activations including an exhibition at Tomini Cars Showroom.

From 25 April, Open Sesame, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

For more information, visit hotelindigodubai and its Instagram page .