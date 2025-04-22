403
Rise Of Fearless Launches USD 700,000 Investment Round To Advance Web3 Mobile Gaming In Africa
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) April 22, 2025, Dubai, UAE – Rise of Fearless, a UAE-based mobile gaming platform that merges African storytelling with immersive battle royale gameplay, today announced its official launch. The game marks a major step in Africa's rapidly expanding gaming market with over 680 million mobile users and a projected industry value of USD 3.72 billion by 2029. Rise of Fearless is now available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play in its early release phase with plans to expand to other platforms.
Rise of Fearless offers intense, skill-based battle royale combat that is deeply rooted in Africa's heritage and history – inspired by Ethiopia's victory at the Battle of Adwa. The game launches as a free-to-play mobile experience to ensure accessibility to a broad audience. As part of its future roadmap, Rise of Fearless plans to integrate Web3 technology and allow players to own in-game assets, earn rewards, and participate in a secure digital economy. The move to blockchain will empower African gamers with new financial opportunities, especially in regions with limited access to traditional banking. As of 2021, more than 80 million unbanked adults in sub-Saharan Africa receive payments for agricultural goods in cash. Web3 gaming enables new financial pathways and earnings without banks especially in regions with limited job opportunities. This presents a unique opportunity for investors:
-
First battle royale game incorporating African history and culture at this scale
The African gaming industry is growing at 12 percent annually outpacing global averages
Africa's 90 percent mobile penetration creates a large untapped gaming audience
Blockchain-based transactions will enable new monetization and financial inclusion models
