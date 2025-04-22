Pawan Khera Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Urges Govt To Call All-Party Meeting

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and called on the government to take immediate action.

In a video message shared on the social media platform X, Khera expressed his deep sorrow over the attack, stating that the entire nation was shocked by the heinous assault.

"The entire nation is stunned by this horrific attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress condemns this cowardly act of terrorism and extends its condolences to the families of the deceased," Khera said.

He further added that the Congress party stands with the victims' families during this difficult time and wishes for a swift recovery for the injured.

Khera stressed the need for a collective national effort to tackle terrorism and called on the government to convene an all-party meeting to develop a unified strategy.

"We urge the government to call an all-party meeting to devise a concrete strategy to combat terrorism. It is time to take a collective resolve to address this menace," he said.

Describing the attack as one of the most cowardly in history, Khera highlighted the severity of the assault on tourists in the region.

"This is a very cowardly attack on tourists in Kashmir. There hasn't been such a large-scale attack on tourists in many years. Reports suggest that 27 to 28 tourists have been killed, and several others are injured. This is unprecedented in the history of Jammu and Kashmir," Khera remarked.

He reiterated his plea to the government, urging them to involve the opposition in national discussions to create a robust response to terrorism.

"India does not fear anyone. We are ready and capable of battling terrorism together. Take the opposition along with you, and let's form a national strategy to handle such cowardly attacks," Khera said.