Used 2024 Kia Sorento S Is Now Available At We Auto In Baton Rouge, LA
The 2024 Kia Sorento S is equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engine, delivering a balance of power and efficiency. Its spacious interior comfortably accommodates up to seven passengers, offering versatility for families and individuals alike.
Key features of the Sorento S include:
-
Advanced Safety Systems : The vehicle is equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Junction Turning Detection, enhancing driver confidence on the road.
Modern Technology : A 12.3-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity provides seamless access to entertainment and navigation options.
Comfort and Convenience : Dual-zone automatic temperature control and second-row air vents ensure a pleasant environment for all occupants.
We Auto is committed to offering high-quality pre-owned vehicles to the Baton Rouge community. Each vehicle undergoes a thorough inspection to ensure it meets the dealership's standards for safety and performance.
Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit We Auto's showroom to experience the 2024 Kia Sorento S firsthand. The dealership's knowledgeable staff is available to provide detailed information and assist with financing options tailored to individual needs.
For more information or to schedule a test drive, please contact We Auto at (833) 862-3010 or visit the website at we-auto .
