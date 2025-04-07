Celebrating Excellence: Announcing The Winners Of The Global Golden Business Awards 2024

Global Golden Business Awards 2024

Congratulation to our Esteem Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Golden Business Awards (GGBA), presented by DhuMall, stand as a hallmark of distinction, honoring outstanding achievements and innovation in the global business landscape. As the curtains close on the 2024 awards season, we proudly unveil the exceptional businesses that have emerged victorious across multiple categories.This year, over 30,000 companies underwent a rigorous selection process, evaluated based on both quantitative metrics and qualitative assessments. This meticulous evaluation ensures that only the most deserving businesses receive this prestigious recognition. As a result, 1,020 winners have been selected and are now immortalized on our esteemed Wall of Honor and through official announcements. The phenomenal success of GGBA 2024 underscores its global significance and unparalleled prestige.Honoring Excellence Across Four Prestigious Award CategoriesThe GGBA 2024 celebrates excellence through four distinguished award categories, with the Global Pinnacle Award representing the highest honor. This year, 16 industry pioneers received this elite accolade, symbolizing their transformative impact and leadership in their respective fields.. Global Pinnacle Award – Recognizing 16 trailblazing companies that set new benchmarks for global business excellence.. Business Legacy Award – Celebrating 519 companies that have made a profound and lasting impact on their industries.. Business Impact Award – Honoring 243 outstanding organizations known for their resilience and sustained excellence.. Emerging Star Award – Showcasing 242 rising stars that are shaping the future of business with innovation and dynamism.Virtual Awards Ceremony: Watch the celebration here:Congratulations to Our Esteemed Winners!Each awardee represents the pinnacle of business ingenuity, resilience, and success. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all winners for their outstanding contributions to the global business ecosystem.Nominations Now Open for GGBA 2025 – Be Part of the Legacy!The journey to GGBA 2025 has begun! The nomination window is now open, offering businesses worldwide the chance to be recognized among the most innovative and influential enterprises.Winning a GGBA Award is more than just an accolade-it enhances brand credibility, amplifies visibility, unlocks new opportunities, and sets the stage for continued success. Don't miss the chance to position your business among the world's best!Seize the opportunity to nominate now and elevate your business to new heights!Submit your nomination today:

Dr. CK Tan (COO)

DhuMall

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

2024 Global Golden Business Awards Virtual Ceremony

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.