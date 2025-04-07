403
AMAALA partners with the Islamic Art Biennale in its second edition
(MENAFN- PRCO) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – AMAALA, the ultra-luxury wellness and cultural destination taking shape along the Red Sea coast, will host a compelling program of workshops and thought-provoking talks at the prestigious Islamic Art Biennale (IAB) in Jeddah. Bringing together renowned experts, artists, curators, and thought leaders, AMAALA will feature a dynamic public realm enriched with commissioned artworks, key cultural assets across visual and performing arts, as well as a lively calendar of cultural programming reflecting AMAALA’s commitment to fostering creativity and heritage in Saudi Arabia.
Running from April 12 to mid-May 2025, a series of talks hosted by AMAALA in collaboration with Islamic Art Biennale will include Seeds of Connection, Topographies of Heritage, and Biophilia and the Architecture of Wellbeing, each offering unique perspectives on how design, culture and the natural world intertwine. The partnership also features interactive workshops for children and parents, such as The Junkyard Art Factory, which encourages creative thinking by transforming recycled materials into works of art.
Through these discussions, experts will explore how design enhances wellbeing, how nature can be seamlessly integrated into artistic and architectural practices to promote environmental regeneration, and how regional and Islamic architectural principles continue to shape contemporary design. By championing these conversations, AMAALA strengthens its vision of creating a destination where wellness, design, art and culture intersect, driving both artistic expression and sustainable innovation.
With its pristine natural surroundings, AMAALA is built around the pillars of Environment, Wellbeing, Arts and Culture. While actively protecting and regenerating the ecosystem, it offers a world-class wellness experience set within thoughtfully designed public spaces and architecture. The destination is enriched with high-calibre art commissions that honour local histories, stories and traditions, serving as key cultural assets for both visual and performing arts, alongside a vibrant cultural programme.
Now in its second edition, the Islamic Art Biennale, launched in 2023, has quickly established itself as one of the region’s most significant cultural events, celebrating the depth and diversity of Islamic artistic expression under this year’s theme, ‘And All That Is In Between.’ Bringing together contemporary and traditional artists from across the Muslim world and beyond, the exhibition explores the intersection of art, spirituality, and heritage, offering a compelling dialogue on material culture and artistic traditions.
Red Sea Global (RSG), the developer behind AMAALA, is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Red Sea region, from its vibrant music and dance traditions to its deep-rooted maritime legacy. Recent initiatives include the Red Sea Waves music album—a sonic tribute to the civilizations that have flourished along the coastline—and the launch of the Red Sea Classic Sailing Race in October, a two-day event showcasing the art of traditional sailboat racing.
As an official partner of the Islamic Art Biennale, AMAALA reaffirms its dedication to shaping a destination where art, culture, and wellness come together to inspire creativity, sustainability, and a deep sense of place.
About AMAALA
AMAALA is an ultra-luxury and wellness destination situated along the northwestern coast of the Red Sea in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It stands as a unique blend of sea, sun, sports, arts, and culture, creating an unparalleled multi-generational experience. Encompassing over 4,000 sq. km with sustainability as its core, AMAALA emerges as one of the world’s most pristine destinations. By 2025, it will offer over 1,400 hotel rooms across eight resorts, with an additional 3,000 rooms provided at the destination upon completion.
Developed by Red Sea Global, AMAALA is poised to redefine luxury wellness travel with its diverse range of services and experiences, setting a new standard for travellers.
Two of AMAALA’s signature attractions will be, Corallium Marine Life Institute – an educational and scientific research centre designed by world-renowned architects, Foster + Partners – and the AMAALA Yacht Club, which is set to become an international hub for luxury yachting.
With a steadfast commitment to environmental stewardship and eco-consciousness, the entire destination will be powered by 100% renewable energy, saving nearly half a million tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere annually.
