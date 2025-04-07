403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Canadians Describe Upcoming Federal Election as Most Important
(MENAFN) According to a recent Nanos poll, nearly 86 percent of Canadians consider the upcoming federal election to be the most critical in history, with concerns stemming from US tariffs and potential threats to their sovereignty.
The survey, released on Sunday, revealed that almost nine-in-ten Canadians (86 percent) believe this election holds greater significance than any previous one, while 13 percent regard it as equally important, and only 1 percent are unsure.
As the April 28 election date draws closer, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party, who were leading in public opinion polls before Premier Justin Trudeau’s resignation, have experienced a shift in their prospects.
Under the leadership of Premier Mark Carney, the Liberal Party has surged ahead of the Conservatives and now holds the lead.
Despite this, the most recent poll results show that the Conservative Party has made gains, narrowing the gap between the two major parties by six percentage points, as explained by pollster Nik Nanos in a statement on the Nanos website.
"In the post-Trump ‘Liberation Day’ period the gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives has narrowed, with the Liberals at 43 percent and the Conservatives at 37 percent nationally," the statement stated.
Additionally, the survey highlighted that while Alberta Prime Minister Danielle Smith opposes efforts to impose revengeful tariffs on her province’s oil and gas exports to the US, the majority of Canadians, 68 percent, are in favor of such a move.
The survey, released on Sunday, revealed that almost nine-in-ten Canadians (86 percent) believe this election holds greater significance than any previous one, while 13 percent regard it as equally important, and only 1 percent are unsure.
As the April 28 election date draws closer, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and his party, who were leading in public opinion polls before Premier Justin Trudeau’s resignation, have experienced a shift in their prospects.
Under the leadership of Premier Mark Carney, the Liberal Party has surged ahead of the Conservatives and now holds the lead.
Despite this, the most recent poll results show that the Conservative Party has made gains, narrowing the gap between the two major parties by six percentage points, as explained by pollster Nik Nanos in a statement on the Nanos website.
"In the post-Trump ‘Liberation Day’ period the gap between the Liberals and the Conservatives has narrowed, with the Liberals at 43 percent and the Conservatives at 37 percent nationally," the statement stated.
Additionally, the survey highlighted that while Alberta Prime Minister Danielle Smith opposes efforts to impose revengeful tariffs on her province’s oil and gas exports to the US, the majority of Canadians, 68 percent, are in favor of such a move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment