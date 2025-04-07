Law Will Be Upheld: BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi Slams Pleas Challenging Waqf Act Validity

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday hit out at political parties challenging the recent amendments to the Waqf Act in the Supreme Court, accusing them of politicising a law that has followed due constitutional process.

"The Waqf Amendment law has been enacted by fulfilling all necessary constitutional requirements step by step. It was introduced in Parliament, referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), and brought back with recommendations. Both Houses debated it extensively, with discussions stretching into the early morning. The President has given assent, and it is now law," he said.

Trivedi's remarks come after multiple petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, soon after its passage in Parliament on Friday.

Criticising the opposition parties, Trivedi said, "All opposition parties, who have repeatedly shown contempt for constitutional arrangements, are now rushing to the court. It's strange that some even approached the court when the legislation was still a Bill. Today, political party leaders themselves are filing petitions."

"Two things are evident. First, it is not in accordance with the dignity of the court to put anything political in the judicial process of the Supreme Court. Second, if each party is approaching the court individually, it shows they don't trust each other and are competing among themselves," he said.

Urging the opposition to respect the judicial process, he said, "Once you go to the Supreme Court, avoid political rhetoric. This not only undermines the dignity of the court but also the constitutional process you've been part of."

Trivedi expressed full confidence in the court's decision, stating that the government has "acted within the framework of the Constitution" and that the "court will uphold the law."

Meanwhile, the political storm over the Act echoed in Jammu and Kashmir's Legislative Assembly on Monday. The House saw protests from NC, Congress, PDP, and Independent MLAs, forcing Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather to adjourn proceedings for 15 minutes.

The MLAs demanded a discussion on the Act, but the Speaker refused to suspend the Question Hour.

Reacting to the developments, Trivedi said, "States like Tamil Nadu and Jammu and Kashmir opposing a law passed by Parliament in their assemblies is a violation of the Constitution's spirit. No state legislature has the authority to pass adverse comments on a central law."

"The bill being torn in the J&K Assembly is like tearing apart the spirit of the Constitution. These are the very people who keep the Constitution in their pockets but want to use it according to their own will. Their actions clearly show who poses a danger to the Constitution," he said.